Illnesses force closure of Ontario County DMV on Monday

The Ontario County Department of Motor Vehicles is closed Monday due to staff illnesses, County Clerk Jean Chrisman said.

The office at 20 Ontario St. in Canandaigua closed Monday morning and will remain closed for the rest of the day.

“We apologize for any inconvenience to our residents caused by this unexpected closure,” Chrisman said in a statement. “Many of our staff have become unexpectedly ill today, and we no longer have enough staff to serve the public."

Chrisman also said it's hoped that the employees will begin to feel better in time to reopen the office on Tuesday.

For updates on the status of the office, go to ontariocountyny.gov/.