Connections

Less tech, more interaction: professor experiments with course design

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 22, 2025 at 9:01 AM EST
12:00: Less tech, more interaction: professor experiments with course design

1:00: What's next for Democrats?

Alfred University President Mark Zupan conducted an experiment in one of his recent courses. It entailed removing smartphones and other devices from the classroom and requiring students to participate and interact with each other regarding the course content. In an op-ep for the Democrat and Chronicle, Zupan wrote that students were uneasy at first, but came to embrace the lack of technology. He joins us to talk about the implications. Our guest:

  • Mark Zupan, Ph.D., president of Alfred University

Then in our second hour, Democrats won big in the recent election. We talk with local Democratic Party leaders about the state of local politics, the national scene, and what they'd like to see their party do next.

  • Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee
  • Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, executive vice-Chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee and leader of the Greece Democratic Committee

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
