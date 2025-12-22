12:00: Less tech, more interaction: professor experiments with course design

1:00: What's next for Democrats?

Alfred University President Mark Zupan conducted an experiment in one of his recent courses. It entailed removing smartphones and other devices from the classroom and requiring students to participate and interact with each other regarding the course content. In an op-ep for the Democrat and Chronicle, Zupan wrote that students were uneasy at first, but came to embrace the lack of technology. He joins us to talk about the implications. Our guest:



Mark Zupan, Ph.D., president of Alfred University

Then in our second hour, Democrats won big in the recent election. We talk with local Democratic Party leaders about the state of local politics, the national scene, and what they'd like to see their party do next.



Stephen DeVay, chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee

Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, executive vice-Chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee and leader of the Greece Democratic Committee

