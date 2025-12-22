Start off the new year with your best foot forward

Denise Young / WXXI News A wayfinding sign along the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park.

The new year is rapidly approaching, and several state agencies will be holding First Day Hikes at parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, trails, and public lands across New York, including a handful of Rochester and Finger Lakes locations.

This is the 15th year the agencies have organized the hikes, which are meant to provide the public with a fun way to ring in the new year and enjoy nature.

Options for the New Year's Day hikes include self-guided and volunteer-led treks. According to the state, they are family-friendly and range from one to five miles, depending on the location and conditions.

Local First Day Hike locations include:



Several places along the Genesee Greenway, with many of the hikes starting at 10 a.m.

Hamlin Beach State Park, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meet at Shelter 3 in Area 3.

Letchworth State Park, 7, 10, and 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. Starts at the Humphrey Nature Center.

Hemlock-Canadice State Forest, 2 p.m.

Additional information is available at parks.ny.gov/events/first-day-hikes.