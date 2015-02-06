© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Local Arts Community Celebrates "First Friday"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 6, 2015 at 4:55 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What is First Friday? This event has become a huge hit in dozens of American cities, and it’s come to Rochester, Geneva, and Ithaca. On the first Friday of every month, art galleries unite to create a community event. We’ll explain how.

Guests include: Bleu Cease, First Friday organizer and RoCo Executive Director; 

Lisa Maynard, Nu Muvement Studio;

Larry Moss, Airigami;

Mark Groaning, artist  

Tags

Arts & Life1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson