12:00: Former public health director helps launch new healthcare model in Rochester

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' Teens hope new center will curb gun violence and promote peace

Dr. Michael Mendoza is the senior medical director for the new Town Square Health Rochester office. The practice caters to seniors and recently began accepting patients. As reported by WXXI's Brian Sharp, the goal is to bring a new model for healthcare to the region, focused on prevention and lower costs. Dr. Mendoza discusses how it works and whether it can be a solution for the ongoing problems in the American healthcare system. In studio:



Michael Mendoza, M.D., MPH, senior medical director for Town Square Health

Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with conversations about how kids see a changing world. In this special rebroadcast, we talk to young people about connection. "We want the ones who's stealing the cars. We want the ones who's robbing. We want the ones who's failing with their schoolwork." That's what staff members at Teen Empowerment (TE) say about reaching local youth. The nonprofit works alongside teens to foster peace, equity, and justice in the community. As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans and Max Schulte, the center opened a new location at the corner of Magee and Dewey avenues — an area on Rochester's north side that has been the site of numerous deaths by gun violence in recent years. TE leaders say it is an opportunity to offer young people a different pathway forward. This hour, we sit down with some of the teens and a Teen Empowerment leader to discuss their work, their goals, and what the new hub means for their mission. Our guests:



Shanterra Mitchum, program director at Teen Empowerment

Sahiyra Dillard, program coordinator at Teen Empowerment

Emerra Moore, youth organizer with Teen Empowerment

Paul Ross Jr., youth organizer with Teen Empowerment

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.