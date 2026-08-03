12:00: Nazareth University's new president on the state of higher education

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' What teenagers say will get them off their phones

We sit down Maureen Finney, the new president of Nazareth University. As reported by WXXI’s Noelle Evans, Finney takes the helm of the institution at a time when federal rules are shifting for student loan borrowers. We sit down with Finney to discuss what those changes mean for Nazareth, her vision for the university, and the current state of higher education. In studio:



Maureen Finney, Ed.D., president of Nazareth University

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues with conversations with kids and teens about how they view the world. New data finds that teenagers want more freedom and autonomy. Give them those things, and they say they’ll spend less time on their phones. Here’s the problem: modern parents are giving kids freedom in the wrong places. They’re giving kids more freedom online, where kids are getting addicted to social media and discovering violence and porn earlier than they used to. Meanwhile, parents are giving kids less freedom in the real world. So how can that be flipped? We discuss it in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:



Michael Scharf, M.D., Mark and Maureen Davitt distinguished professor in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Hawa Ali, Edison Tech student

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.