© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Nazareth University's new president on the state of higher education

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 3, 2026 at 8:44 AM EDT
Maureen Finney is the 11th president to lead Nazareth University since it was founded in 1924.
provided by Nazareth University
Maureen Finney is the 11th president to lead Nazareth University since it was founded in 1924.

12:00: Nazareth University's new president on the state of higher education

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' What teenagers say will get them off their phones

We sit down Maureen Finney, the new president of Nazareth University. As reported by WXXI’s Noelle Evans, Finney takes the helm of the institution at a time when federal rules are shifting for student loan borrowers. We sit down with Finney to discuss what those changes mean for Nazareth, her vision for the university, and the current state of higher education. In studio:

  • Maureen Finney, Ed.D., president of Nazareth University

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues with conversations with kids and teens about how they view the world. New data finds that teenagers want more freedom and autonomy. Give them those things, and they say they’ll spend less time on their phones. Here’s the problem: modern parents are giving kids freedom in the wrong places. They’re giving kids more freedom online, where kids are getting addicted to social media and discovering violence and porn earlier than they used to. Meanwhile, parents are giving kids less freedom in the real world. So how can that be flipped? We discuss it in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

  • Michael Scharf, M.D., Mark and Maureen Davitt distinguished professor in child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Hawa Ali, Edison Tech student

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.