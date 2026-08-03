Nazareth University's new president on the state of higher education

WXXI News

We sit down Maureen Finney, the new president of Nazareth University.

As reported by WXXI’s Noelle Evans, Finney takes the helm of the institution at a time when federal rules are shifting for student loan borrowers.

We sit down with Finney to discuss what those changes mean for Nazareth, her vision for the university, and the current state of higher education.

In studio:

