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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Nazareth University's new president on the state of higher education

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 3, 2026 at 3:20 PM EDT
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman back left has short light brown hair and is wearing a pink top; a man front right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a black button-down shirt, and jeans
Megan Mack
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WXXI News
Maureen Finney with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, August 3, 2026
WXXI News

We sit down Maureen Finney, the new president of Nazareth University.

As reported by WXXI’s Noelle Evans, Finney takes the helm of the institution at a time when federal rules are shifting for student loan borrowers.

We sit down with Finney to discuss what those changes mean for Nazareth, her vision for the university, and the current state of higher education.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams