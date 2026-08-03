National Night Out events scheduled across the city

National Night Out is Tuesday, and the city of Rochester and neighborhood groups are holding events across the city's quadrants.

The annual National Night Out is meant to help build relationships between communities and law enforcement. It promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The city's events start at different times, depending on the location. Each will have unique features, but food and family-friendly activities are part of each. Details and a listing of the events are available on the city's website.