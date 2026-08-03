Arts groups invited to apply for Monroe County grants
Local mid-sized arts and cultural groups have until 5 p.m. Aug. 21 to apply for grant funding from Monroe County to offset their 2026 operating costs.
The application and answers to frequently asked questions are available at MonroeCounty.gov/artsgrant. The county also is holding a virtual training and question-and-answer session at noon Thursday; registration information can be found at the same link.
Monroe County has set several eligibility requirements for applicants. They include:
- Having a physical location in Monroe County and conducting at least 50% of their operations here.
- Being legally recognized as a 501(c)3 or an LLC for at least one year.
- Having a primary mission related to arts and culture.
- Having an annual operating budget between $50,000 and $4 million.