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Arts groups invited to apply for Monroe County grants

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:23 PM EDT

Local mid-sized arts and cultural groups have until 5 p.m. Aug. 21 to apply for grant funding from Monroe County to offset their 2026 operating costs.

The application and answers to frequently asked questions are available at MonroeCounty.gov/artsgrant. The county also is holding a virtual training and question-and-answer session at noon Thursday; registration information can be found at the same link.

Monroe County has set several eligibility requirements for applicants. They include:

  • Having a physical location in Monroe County and conducting at least 50% of their operations here.
  • Being legally recognized as a 501(c)3 or an LLC for at least one year.
  • Having a primary mission related to arts and culture.
  • Having an annual operating budget between $50,000 and $4 million.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule