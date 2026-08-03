Arts groups invited to apply for Monroe County grants

Local mid-sized arts and cultural groups have until 5 p.m. Aug. 21 to apply for grant funding from Monroe County to offset their 2026 operating costs.

The application and answers to frequently asked questions are available at MonroeCounty.gov/artsgrant. The county also is holding a virtual training and question-and-answer session at noon Thursday; registration information can be found at the same link.

Monroe County has set several eligibility requirements for applicants. They include:

