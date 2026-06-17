12:00: Iranian Americans react to the deal

1:00: 'Superteams' explores how to reduce burnout and increase team performance

With the Trump administration trumpeting the end of the war in Iran, we sit down with local Iranian Americans. Our panelists did not all agree on whether to support or oppose this war at the outset. How do they feel about it now? What are the prospects for freedom and human rights in their native Iran? We explore it. In studio:



Ghazal Dehghani, Iranian American

Shahin Monshipour, Iranian American, former instructor of anthropology and sociology, and founder of the International Culture and Arts Network and Seemorq

Pouya Seifzadeh, Ph.D., Iranian American; associate professor of strategy in the School of Business at SUNY Geneseo; and local business owner of Funtastic Adventure Park, Bounce Hopper, and Ontario Play & Cafe



Then in our second hour, what do the best teams do differently? It's a question that's at the heart of a new book by social psychologist Ron Friedman. In "Superteams," Friedman explains what the research says about the most successful teams. Spoiler alert: those teams aren't the ones that collaborate the most, get along best, or have fancy office perks. The best teams, as Friedman writes, balance collaboration with focused individual work, phase out useless meetings, and reduce burnout — all while increasing productivity. Friedman joins us for the hour to discuss what we can learn from the "Succession" writers' room, ABBA's recording studio, and the labs of Nobel Prize-winning scientists. In studio:



Ron Friedman, Ph.D., author of "Superteams: The Science and Secrets of High-Performing Teams"



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.