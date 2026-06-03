12:00: Raj Goyle, candidate for New York State comptroller

1:00: From the classroom to the area: Rochester students take on robotics challenges

We continue our coverage of the Democratic primary for New York State comptroller. Raj Goyle is a former Kansas legislator. He is now seeking to serve as New York's chief financial officer. This hour, we talk with Goyle about his background and experience, the often misunderstood role of the comptroller, and the office's role on the daily lives of New Yorkers. Our guest:



Raj Goyle, candidate for New York State comptroller



Then in our second hour, Rochester City School District (RCSD) students are gearing up for a weekend of competition. The second annual RCSD Flower City Frenzy Robotics Competition will be held on Saturday at East High School. In recent years, NPR has referred to robotics as a sport that builds the next generation of engineers. We talk with the students about the robots they've built, the skills they've learned, and how they hope to transfer their experiences beyond school walls, especially in the age of AI. Our guests:



Sheldon Cox, executive director of career and technical education at the Rochester City School District

Vicki Robertson, First Robotics mentor for the X-Cats at Wilson Magnet High School

Daniel Newland, senior at Padilla High School and member of the electrical/programming team for XQ Robotics

Charimar Colon, sophomore at Padilla High School and member of the mechanical/build team for XQ Robotics

Noor Hussein, senior at Joseph C. Wilson High School and a robot driver/software lead for the X-Cats

Angel Rios, sophomore at Joseph C. Wilson High School and a drive team coach and electrical lead for the X-Cats

Izaya Sandsan, sophomore at East High School and a robot builder and controller for the Crimson Jewels



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