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Connections

Raj Goyle, candidate for New York State comptroller

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published June 3, 2026 at 3:19 AM EDT
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12:00: Raj Goyle, candidate for New York State comptroller

1:00: From the classroom to the area: Rochester students take on robotics challenges

We continue our coverage of the Democratic primary for New York State comptroller. Raj Goyle is a former Kansas legislator. He is now seeking to serve as New York's chief financial officer. This hour, we talk with Goyle about his background and experience, the often misunderstood role of the comptroller, and the office's role on the daily lives of New Yorkers. Our guest:

  • Raj Goyle, candidate for New York State comptroller

Then in our second hour, Rochester City School District (RCSD) students are gearing up for a weekend of competition. The second annual RCSD Flower City Frenzy Robotics Competition will be held on Saturday at East High School. In recent years, NPR has referred to robotics as a sport that builds the next generation of engineers. We talk with the students about the robots they've built, the skills they've learned, and how they hope to transfer their experiences beyond school walls, especially in the age of AI. Our guests:

  • Sheldon Cox, executive director of career and technical education at the Rochester City School District
  • Vicki Robertson, First Robotics mentor for the X-Cats at Wilson Magnet High School
  • Daniel Newland, senior at Padilla High School and member of the electrical/programming team for XQ Robotics
  • Charimar Colon, sophomore at Padilla High School and member of the mechanical/build team for XQ Robotics
  • Noor Hussein, senior at Joseph C. Wilson High School and a robot driver/software lead for the X-Cats
  • Angel Rios, sophomore at Joseph C. Wilson High School and a drive team coach and electrical lead for the X-Cats
  • Izaya Sandsan, sophomore at East High School and a robot builder and controller for the Crimson Jewels

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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