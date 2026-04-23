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Connections

State Sen. Jeremy Cooney on transportation priorities for NY

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 23, 2026 at 9:07 AM EDT
A man wearing a blue suit and red tie smiling in front of an American flag
Provided
State Sen. Jeremy Cooney.

12:00: Gerrymandering: A necessary evil?

1:00: Sen. Jeremy Cooney on transportation priorities for New York state

The partisan redistricting battles in Texas, California, and Virginia have led to division and debate. Our guests discuss the impact of gerrymandering and what it means for the future of U.S. politics and government.

  • Austin DeLorme, president of the University of Rochester College Republicans and columnist for "Right Side Talks"
  • Avi Presberg, executive director of the Monroe County Democratic Committee

Then in our second hour, New York state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, discusses a range of priorities for this legislative session. He joins us in the studio for an update on autonomous vehicles, his bill that would hold the state liable for vehicle damage caused by potholes, his call for an increase in funding for public transit in our area, and more. In studio:

  • Sen. Jeremy Cooney, District 56

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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