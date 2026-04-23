State Sen. Jeremy Cooney on transportation priorities for NY

12:00: Gerrymandering: A necessary evil?

1:00: Sen. Jeremy Cooney on transportation priorities for New York state

The partisan redistricting battles in Texas, California, and Virginia have led to division and debate. Our guests discuss the impact of gerrymandering and what it means for the future of U.S. politics and government.



Austin DeLorme, president of the University of Rochester College Republicans and columnist for "Right Side Talks"

Avi Presberg, executive director of the Monroe County Democratic Committee

Then in our second hour, New York state Sen. Jeremy Cooney, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, discusses a range of priorities for this legislative session. He joins us in the studio for an update on autonomous vehicles, his bill that would hold the state liable for vehicle damage caused by potholes, his call for an increase in funding for public transit in our area, and more. In studio:



Sen. Jeremy Cooney, District 56

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.