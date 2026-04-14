12:00: Trump administration still blocking Special Immigrant Visas, AfghanEvac says

1:00: Author Brit Bennett on her acclaimed book, “The Vanishing Half”

The Trump administration says it has now resumed processing Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for Afghans and their families who assisted the U.S. government. The SIV process was put on hold last year. But a leading group that works with Afghan allies says it’s only a “ruse certain to result in blanket denials.” We examine it with our guests:



Ellen Smith, founder and executive director of Keeping Our Promise Inc.

Shawn VanDiver, president and founder of AfghanEvac

Then in our second hour, twin sisters — light-skinned African Americans — eventually split and live very different lives: one, as a Black woman; the other, choosing a life as a white woman. Bennett’s book follows their stories across generations. She'll be in Rochester next week for an event with the Rochester Speaker Series, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to discuss themes of identity, passing, and self-acceptance. Our guests:



Brit Bennett, author of the National Book Award-nominated novel, "The Vanishing Half"

Norma Holland, chief of staff at the Office of University Engagement and Enrichment at the University of Rochester and former journalist

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.