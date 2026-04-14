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Connections

Trump administration still blocking Special Immigrant Visas, AfghanEvac says

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 14, 2026 at 8:50 AM EDT

12:00: Trump administration still blocking Special Immigrant Visas, AfghanEvac says

1:00: Author Brit Bennett on her acclaimed book, “The Vanishing Half”

The Trump administration says it has now resumed processing Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for Afghans and their families who assisted the U.S. government. The SIV process was put on hold last year. But a leading group that works with Afghan allies says it’s only a “ruse certain to result in blanket denials.” We examine it with our guests:

  • Ellen Smith, founder and executive director of Keeping Our Promise Inc.
  • Shawn VanDiver, president and founder of AfghanEvac

Then in our second hour, twin sisters — light-skinned African Americans — eventually split and live very different lives: one, as a Black woman; the other, choosing a life as a white woman. Bennett’s book follows their stories across generations. She'll be in Rochester next week for an event with the Rochester Speaker Series, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to discuss themes of identity, passing, and self-acceptance. Our guests:

  • Brit Bennett, author of the National Book Award-nominated novel, "The Vanishing Half"
  • Norma Holland, chief of staff at the Office of University Engagement and Enrichment at the University of Rochester and former journalist

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

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