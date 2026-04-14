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Connections
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Connections

Trump administration still blocking Special Immigrant Visas, AfghanEvac says

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT
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1 of 2  — Stephen Cady and Ellen Smith with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Stephen Cady and Ellen Smith with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 14, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
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The Trump administration says it has now resumed processing Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for Afghans and their families who assisted the U.S. government. The SIV process was put on hold last year.

But a leading group that works with Afghan allies says it’s only a “ruse certain to result in blanket denials.” We examine it with our guests:

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Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack