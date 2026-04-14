Trump administration still blocking Special Immigrant Visas, AfghanEvac says

WXXI News

The Trump administration says it has now resumed processing Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for Afghans and their families who assisted the U.S. government. The SIV process was put on hold last year.

But a leading group that works with Afghan allies says it’s only a “ruse certain to result in blanket denials.” We examine it with our guests:



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