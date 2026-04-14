Trump administration still blocking Special Immigrant Visas, AfghanEvac says
1 of 2 — Stephen Cady and Ellen Smith with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Stephen Cady and Ellen Smith with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 14, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Shawn VanDiver Portraits-2024-104575.jpg
Shawn VanDiver
Provided
The Trump administration says it has now resumed processing Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) for Afghans and their families who assisted the U.S. government. The SIV process was put on hold last year.
But a leading group that works with Afghan allies says it’s only a “ruse certain to result in blanket denials.” We examine it with our guests:
- Ellen Smith, founder and executive director of Keeping Our Promise
- Naweed, operations staff member at Keeping Our Promise
- Stephen Cady, 17-year Army veteran and housing coordinator for Keeping Our Promise
- Shawn VanDiver, president and founder of AfghanEvac
To learn more about Keeping Our Promise's Road to Resilience Gala, please click here.