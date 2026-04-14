Author Brit Bennett on her acclaimed book, “The Vanishing Half”
Twin sisters — light-skinned African Americans — eventually split and live very different lives: one, as a Black woman; the other, choosing a life as a white woman.
Bennett’s book follows their stories across generations.
She'll be in Rochester next week for an event with the Rochester Speaker Series, but first, she joins us on "Connections" to discuss themes of identity, passing, and self-acceptance.
Our guests:
- Brit Bennett, author of the National Book Award-nominated novel, "The Vanishing Half"
- Norma Holland, chief of staff at the Office of University Engagement and Enrichment at the University of Rochester and former journalist
- Nancy Klotz, president of the board of the Rochester Speakers Series