12:00: Clock ticking on climate action

1:00: Why birds went quiet; a spatial symphony; tax prep questions answered

New York State could go in a number of different directions related to climate action. The current budget debate has included Governor Hochul’s call to slow down on certain action items. Our guests discuss climate and what’s on the table, including a proposal on methane accounting. Guests TBA.

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.

Then in our second hour, it's our weekly news roundup. First, the story of the missing birdsong. WXXI's Jeremy Moule reports on how the Canadian wildfires have made some birds go quiet. Then WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami introduces us to Lisa Bielawa, a composer and visiting professor at the Eastman School of Music. Bielawa is in town for her "Rochester Broadcast" — an outdoor performance by hundreds of musicians planned for Parcel 5. We discuss how you can get involved. Finally, tax deadline day is coming, and we are bailing out the procrastinators in a conversation with CPA Mark Kovaleski, managing partner at MMB+CO. Our guests:



Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News

Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM

Lisa Bielawa, composer, vocalist, and Howard Hanson Visiting Professor at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rocheste

Mrark Kovaleski, CPA, managing partner and chair of the executive committee at MMB+CO

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.