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Connections

Clock ticking on climate action

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 10, 2026 at 9:02 AM EDT
An illustration of earth shows trees, fires and explosions.
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/
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12:00: Clock ticking on climate action

1:00: Why birds went quiet; a spatial symphony; tax prep questions answered

New York State could go in a number of different directions related to climate action. The current budget debate has included Governor Hochul’s call to slow down on certain action items. Our guests discuss climate and what’s on the table, including a proposal on methane accounting. Guests TBA.

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.

Then in our second hour, it's our weekly news roundup. First, the story of the missing birdsong. WXXI's Jeremy Moule reports on how the Canadian wildfires have made some birds go quiet. Then WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami introduces us to Lisa Bielawa, a composer and visiting professor at the Eastman School of Music. Bielawa is in town for her "Rochester Broadcast" — an outdoor performance by hundreds of musicians planned for Parcel 5. We discuss how you can get involved. Finally, tax deadline day is coming, and we are bailing out the procrastinators in a conversation with CPA Mark Kovaleski, managing partner at MMB+CO. Our guests:

  • Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM
  • Lisa Bielawa, composer, vocalist, and Howard Hanson Visiting Professor at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rocheste
  • Mrark Kovaleski, CPA, managing partner and chair of the executive committee at MMB+CO

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
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Connections Environment
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.

Reach him at edawson@wxxi.org.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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