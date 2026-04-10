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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Why birds went quiet; a spatial symphony; tax prep questions answered

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 10, 2026 at 3:42 PM EDT
Three people are in a radio talk studio: a seated woman at left has long dark hair and is wearing headphones, glasses and a blue top; a standing man at center has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a maroon sweater and beige pants; a seated man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing headphones, glasses, a white button-down shirt, puffy navy vest, blue jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — Mona Seghatoleslami and Jeremy Moule with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Mona Seghatoleslami and Jeremy Moule with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 10, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a dark blue blazer over a light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt, puffy navy vest, blue jeans and brown shoes.
2 of 2  — Mark Kovaleski with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Mark Kovaleski with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 10, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

First, the story of the missing birdsong. WXXI's Jeremy Moule reports on how the Canadian wildfires have made some birds go quiet.

Then WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami introduces us to Lisa Bielawa, a composer and visiting professor at the Eastman School of Music. Bielawa is in town for her "Rochester Broadcast" — an outdoor performance by hundreds of musicians planned for Parcel 5. We discuss how you can get involved.

Finally, tax deadline day is coming, and we are bailing out the procrastinators in a conversation with CPA Mark Kovaleski, managing partner at MMB+CO.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.<br/><br/>Reach him at <a href="mailto:edawson@wxxi.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-9b5e-d1df-a7fa-dfffdd1f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;edawsonwxxi.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:edawson@wxxi.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">edawson@wxxi.org</a>.
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Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
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Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams