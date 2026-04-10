Why birds went quiet; a spatial symphony; tax prep questions answered

WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

First, the story of the missing birdsong. WXXI's Jeremy Moule reports on how the Canadian wildfires have made some birds go quiet.

Then WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami introduces us to Lisa Bielawa, a composer and visiting professor at the Eastman School of Music. Bielawa is in town for her "Rochester Broadcast" — an outdoor performance by hundreds of musicians planned for Parcel 5. We discuss how you can get involved.

Finally, tax deadline day is coming, and we are bailing out the procrastinators in a conversation with CPA Mark Kovaleski, managing partner at MMB+CO.

Our guests:

