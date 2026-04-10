Why birds went quiet; a spatial symphony; tax prep questions answered
1 of 2 — Mona Seghatoleslami and Jeremy Moule with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Mona Seghatoleslami and Jeremy Moule with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 10, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Mark Kovaleski with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Mark Kovaleski with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 10, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
It's our weekly news roundup.
First, the story of the missing birdsong. WXXI's Jeremy Moule reports on how the Canadian wildfires have made some birds go quiet.
Then WXXI Classical's Mona Seghatoleslami introduces us to Lisa Bielawa, a composer and visiting professor at the Eastman School of Music. Bielawa is in town for her "Rochester Broadcast" — an outdoor performance by hundreds of musicians planned for Parcel 5. We discuss how you can get involved.
Finally, tax deadline day is coming, and we are bailing out the procrastinators in a conversation with CPA Mark Kovaleski, managing partner at MMB+CO.
Our guests:
- Jeremy Moule, deputy editor for WXXI News
- Mona Seghatoleslami, music director, host, and producer for WXXI Classical 91.5 FM
- Lisa Bielawa, composer, vocalist, and Howard Hanson Visiting Professor at the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester
- Mark Kovaleski, CPA, managing partner and chair of the executive committee at MMB+CO