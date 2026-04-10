Clock ticking on climate action
1 of 3 — Graham Hughes and Kevin Schulte with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Graham Hughes and Kevin Schulte with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 10, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
2 of 3 — Lisa Marshall
Lisa Marshall
Provided
3 of 3 — Stephan Edel
Stephan Edel
Provided
New York State could go in a number of different directions related to climate action.
The current budget debate has included Governor Hochul’s call to slow down on certain action items.
Our guests discuss climate and what’s on the table, including a proposal on methane accounting.
Our guests:
- Graham Hughes, director of policy and advocacy at Climate Solutions Accelerator
- Kevin Schulte, CEO of GreenSpark Solar
- Lisa Marshall, director of organizing and advocacy at New Yorkers Clean Power
- Stephan Edel, executive director of NY Renews Coalition
This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.