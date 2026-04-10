© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Clock ticking on climate action

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 10, 2026 at 3:33 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing glasses, a plaid button-down shirt and grey t-shirt; a man at center has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt, puffy navy vest, blue jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 3  — Graham Hughes and Kevin Schulte with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Graham Hughes and Kevin Schulte with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 10, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
A woman with long grey hair is wearing a blue cardigan sweater over a black t-shirt and speaking into a microphone while standing in front of several people holding signs.
2 of 3  — Lisa Marshall
Lisa Marshall
Provided
A man with curly brown hair and a brown beard is wearing glasses, a green button-down shirt, brown sweater vest and green lanyard while standing in front of a multi-colored wall.
3 of 3  — Stephan Edel
Stephan Edel
Provided
WXXI News

New York State could go in a number of different directions related to climate action.

The current budget debate has included Governor Hochul’s call to slow down on certain action items.

Our guests discuss climate and what’s on the table, including a proposal on methane accounting.

Our guests:

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Earth Month. To learn more, please click here.

Tags
Connections Environment
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.<br/><br/>Reach him at <a href="mailto:edawson@wxxi.org" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-9b5e-d1df-a7fa-dfffdd1f0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1775161543623,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017c-9927-dcdf-a97d-db2792350000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;edawsonwxxi.org&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;mailto:edawson@wxxi.org&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;0000019d-4fdc-dfd5-a3bd-fffd03b40001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">edawson@wxxi.org</a>.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.

Reach her at mmack@wxxi.org.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams