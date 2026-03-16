© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Josh Shapiro’s college professor

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:28 AM EDT
Stone steps lead up to the main courtyard on the University of Rochester campus, with the Rush Rhees Library in the background.
Spiroview Inc.
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: Josh Shapiro’s college professor

1:00: Blaming the billionaire class

One of the leading presidential contenders for 2028, Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, is a graduate of the University of Rochester. We sit down with one of his Rochester professors, who discusses how he has seen Shapiro‘s career grow. He also talks about some of the unique dynamics that could affect a Shapiro campaign. In studio:

  • Gerald Gamm, Ph.D., professor of political science and history at the University of Rochester
  • Mitch Gruber, Ph.D., member of Rochester City Council, senior vice president and chief impact officer at Foodlink, and graduate of the University of Rochester

In his new book, author Chuck Collins targets the billionaire class. The book is called "Burned By Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power are Ruining Our Lives and Planet." Collins holds nothing back. He's in Rochester as a guest of RIT, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to discuss why he thinks too many progressives don’t go hard enough on billionaires. In studio:

  • Chuck Collins, senior scholar at the Institute for Policy Studies, co-editor of Inequality.org; and author of "Burned by Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power are Ruining Our Lives and Planet"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.