12:00: Josh Shapiro’s college professor

1:00: Blaming the billionaire class

One of the leading presidential contenders for 2028, Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, is a graduate of the University of Rochester. We sit down with one of his Rochester professors, who discusses how he has seen Shapiro‘s career grow. He also talks about some of the unique dynamics that could affect a Shapiro campaign. In studio:



Gerald Gamm, Ph.D., professor of political science and history at the University of Rochester

Mitch Gruber, Ph.D., member of Rochester City Council, senior vice president and chief impact officer at Foodlink, and graduate of the University of Rochester

In his new book, author Chuck Collins targets the billionaire class. The book is called "Burned By Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power are Ruining Our Lives and Planet." Collins holds nothing back. He's in Rochester as a guest of RIT, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to discuss why he thinks too many progressives don’t go hard enough on billionaires. In studio:



Chuck Collins, senior scholar at the Institute for Policy Studies, co-editor of Inequality.org; and author of "Burned by Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power are Ruining Our Lives and Planet"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.