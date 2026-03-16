Could University of Rochester graduate Josh Shapiro be the next U.S. president?

WXXI News

One of the leading presidential contenders for 2028, Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, is a graduate of the University of Rochester. We sit down with a UR professor who knew Shapiro when the future governor was a student.

Professor Gerald Gamm and fellow UR graduate and Rochester City Council member Mitch Gruber discuss how they have seen Shapiro‘s career grow. They also talk about some of the unique dynamics that could affect a Shapiro campaign.

In studio:

