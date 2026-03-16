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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Blaming the billionaire class

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 16, 2026 at 5:22 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short grey hair and is wearing a green plaid button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a dark blue button-down shirt while holding a book with a black cover and white letters.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Chuck Collins with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 16, 2026
WXXI News

In his new book, author Chuck Collins targets the billionaire class.

The book is called "Burned By Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power are Ruining Our Lives and Planet." Collins holds nothing back.

He's in Rochester as a guest of RIT, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to discuss why he thinks too many progressives don’t go hard enough on billionaires.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams