Blaming the billionaire class

WXXI News

In his new book, author Chuck Collins targets the billionaire class.

The book is called "Burned By Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power are Ruining Our Lives and Planet." Collins holds nothing back.

He's in Rochester as a guest of RIT, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to discuss why he thinks too many progressives don’t go hard enough on billionaires.

In studio:

