Blaming the billionaire class
In his new book, author Chuck Collins targets the billionaire class.
The book is called "Burned By Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power are Ruining Our Lives and Planet." Collins holds nothing back.
He's in Rochester as a guest of RIT, but first, he joins us on "Connections" to discuss why he thinks too many progressives don’t go hard enough on billionaires.
In studio:
- Chuck Collins, senior scholar at the Institute for Policy Studies, co-editor of Inequality.org; and author of "Burned by Billionaires: How Concentrated Wealth and Power are Ruining Our Lives and Planet"