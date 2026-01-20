12:00: The risks of President Trump's obsession with Greenland

1:00: Food-based small businesses pivot in tough times

The prime minister of Norway released a private text sent from President Trump, and it has sparked deep concern. Trump explained that he blamed Norway for stopping him from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, and as a result, he was no longer committed expressly to peace. He said he will pursue Greenland however necessary. Meanwhile, NATO allies are sending troops to Greenland, hoping to deter an American invasion. We discuss what this means for American alliances; the view from Russia of these events; and options that lawmakers have to stop further escalation. Our guest:



Randy Stone, Ph.D., director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester

A number of local food-based businesses are telling customers that they are making significant changes in 2026, owing to the high cost of many food products and the difficult economy. Meat prices are especially high. Tariffs have impacted other costs. Meanwhile, a number of long-time Rochester businesses closed in 2025. We talk about the challenge of surviving this recent period of inflation and what business owners are telling customers. In studio:



Art Rogers, chef/owner of Lento Restaurant

Kelly Scott, co-owner of Get Caked Bakery

Rory Van Grol, owner/operator of Ugly Duck Coffee

