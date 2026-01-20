© 2026 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
The risks of President Trump's obsession with Greenland

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 20, 2026 at 3:28 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a grey cardigan sweater over a white button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a grey plaid blazer, black sweater and jeans.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Randy Stone with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 20, 2026
WXXI News

The prime minister of Norway released a private text sent from President Trump, and it has sparked deep concern.

Trump explained that he blamed Norway for stopping him from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, and as a result, he was no longer committed expressly to peace. He said he will pursue Greenland however necessary.

Meanwhile, NATO allies are sending troops to Greenland, hoping to deter an American invasion. We discuss what this means for American alliances; the view from Russia of these events; and options that lawmakers have to stop further escalation.

Our guest:

