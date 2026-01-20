The risks of President Trump's obsession with Greenland

WXXI News

The prime minister of Norway released a private text sent from President Trump, and it has sparked deep concern.

Trump explained that he blamed Norway for stopping him from receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, and as a result, he was no longer committed expressly to peace. He said he will pursue Greenland however necessary.

Meanwhile, NATO allies are sending troops to Greenland, hoping to deter an American invasion. We discuss what this means for American alliances; the view from Russia of these events; and options that lawmakers have to stop further escalation.

Our guest:

