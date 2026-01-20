© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Food-based small businesses pivot in tough times

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 20, 2026 at 3:40 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair, a grey beard and is wearing glasses, a navy pullover, purple t-shirt, beige pants and black shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy sweater with a grey stripe across the front, jeans and sneakers; a woman back left has brown hair in a ponytail and is wearing a grey cardigan over a purple t-shirt; a man back right is wearing a grey knit cap, glasses and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Art Rogers, (background) Kelly Scott and Rory Van Grol with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, January 20, 2026
WXXI News

A number of local food-based businesses are telling customers that they are making significant changes in 2026, owing to the high cost of many food products and the difficult economy.

Meat prices are especially high. Tariffs have impacted other costs.

Meanwhile, a number of long-time Rochester businesses closed in 2025. We talk about the challenge of surviving this recent period of inflation and what business owners are telling customers.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
