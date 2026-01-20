Food-based small businesses pivot in tough times

WXXI News

A number of local food-based businesses are telling customers that they are making significant changes in 2026, owing to the high cost of many food products and the difficult economy.

Meat prices are especially high. Tariffs have impacted other costs.

Meanwhile, a number of long-time Rochester businesses closed in 2025. We talk about the challenge of surviving this recent period of inflation and what business owners are telling customers.

