Veo bikes and scooters are back

The Veo e-bike and e-scooter sharing program is back for the season.

You can use the Veo app to find a set of wheels and unlock them for a ride. It'll cost you $1 to unlock the bike or scooter and 39 cents per minute to ride it. There are also membership options.

When you're done, park it upright near a bike rack, in a Veo hub, or at the outer edge of the sidewalk without blocking pedestrian access — in other words, don't just dump the scooters in the middle of a sidewalk.

City officials remind users to ride responsibly and obey traffic laws. That includes wearing a helmet, yielding to pedestrians, and riding with traffic.

In November, the city reported that Veo ridership for 2025 was 33% higher than in 2024. Users took more than 567,000 e-scooter and e-bike trips in 2025. It also reported that survey results showed 61% of those users did not own automobiles.