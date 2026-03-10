Is Rochester an 'allergy capital?' A new report says 'yes'

If your allergies were especially bad last season, the researchers at The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America have data that could explain why.

The organization released its 2026 Allergy Capital Report that ranks 100 metropolitan cities by most challenging places to live with allergies. And Rochester came in fifth.

“Across the country, we're seeing longer, more intense allergy seasons,” said Hannah Jaffee, director of research for AAFA. “But some cities within the past year had really intense peaks in pollen year over year.”

For example, Rochester was ranked 85th on that list last year.

“It could be the types of trees,” Jaffee said. “But it could also just be this perfect storm of weather and climate that is just making the pollen more intense or last longer in the area.”

The researchers examine three criteria to determine ranking: the amount of tree, grass and weed pollen throughout the year; over-the-counter allergy medicine sales; and the availability of allergy specialists in the area.

Delmaine Donson/peopleimages.com / 523629687 A woman sneezes into a tissue.

Jaffee noted that Rochester in particular underwent a warmer than usual spring and summer season last year, with an excess amount of rainfall. She said this abnormality likely contributed to the spike in pollen.

“It is ever changing, and it is also individualized, too,” said Dr. Emily Weis, clinical director of allergy and immunology at the University of Rochester. “Depending on what your own individual sensitivities are, you may feel it more during certain seasons if that particular pollen that you're sensitized to is present.”

Weis said more patients have been reporting an increase in symptoms locally, and the system has been receiving more referrals. She said Rochester has an extensive network of specialists to “provide excellentare to our community” – and it’s important to see one for allergy treatment.

“This is an area that we really need to look at prevention instead of being reactive,” Weis said.

The report lists numerous recommendations to keep your allergies under control this season.

This includes checking the pollen count in your area daily, taking your shoes and clothes off when you get inside, showering before bed, and using air filters in the home.