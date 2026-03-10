Trevas tapped for Irondequoit town board, marking second change-up in a month

By a vote of 109-29, the Irondequoit Democratic Committee designated Ryan Trevas to fill an Irondequoit Town Board seat vacated by deputy supervisor Peter Wehner.

Wehner resigned last week due to relocating for work, creating the second vacancy on the board since the start of the year. He was challenged by Kathryn Walker for the seat.

The Irondequoit Town Board would still have to appoint Trevas to the vacant seat, which will likely happen in the coming weeks.

In February, the board appointed Steve Barz, the county's communications director, to a seat that was vacated by John Perticone, who was elected supervisor in November.

Ahead of that, the Irondequoit Democratic Committee designated Barz as its candidate for that seat in the November election. County Executive Adam Bello nominated him for the designation.

Trevas, a council leader with the New York Public Employees Federation, was nominated for the committee's designation by Congressman Joe Morelle, a close ally of Bello and the highest elected official in Monroe County.

Walker said her major concern was that the Democratic Committee did not work directly with the Town Board in picking a replacement. She was nominated by Ann Cunningham, a member of the Town Board.

"I'm less concerned about the process and more just the fact that the current board, kind of that that process, the IDC did not work with a board, and that's something that I think has been a challenge in Irondequoit for many years," Walker said.

If Trevas is appointed to the seat and he wants to serve past the end of the year, he will have to run in the November election. The same goes for Barz.