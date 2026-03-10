© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Reigniting kids' love of learning — without relying on tech

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:27 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man front left is wearing a grey suit, grey button-down shirt and tan shoes; a young woman front right has dark braids and is wearing a pink jacket, grey shirt and grey pants; a man at center has very short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, jeans and sneakers; a man back left has short dark hair, a dark beard and is wearing a white button-down shirt and a plaid tie; a woman back right has shoulder-length dark blonde hair and is wearing a black shirt with green lettering.
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Ryan Clair and Harmony Davis, (background) Sean Coffey and Amy Stein with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 10, 2026
WXXI News

Research shows that Gen Z will be the first generation to score lower on standardized tests than their parents.

A number of educators argue that the arrival of technology in the classroom was the downfall. They say that the smartboards, laptops, and other technology geared at helping schools modernize and helping kids keep up has set students back.

What can reignite kids' love of learning? The leaders of the Rochester Education Foundation's Smile program say its hands-on learning experiences are boosting students' STEM skills and their passion for education — without relying exclusively on tech.

We discuss it with our guests.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
