Reigniting kids' love of learning — without relying on tech

Research shows that Gen Z will be the first generation to score lower on standardized tests than their parents.

A number of educators argue that the arrival of technology in the classroom was the downfall. They say that the smartboards, laptops, and other technology geared at helping schools modernize and helping kids keep up has set students back.

What can reignite kids' love of learning? The leaders of the Rochester Education Foundation's Smile program say its hands-on learning experiences are boosting students' STEM skills and their passion for education — without relying exclusively on tech.

We discuss it with our guests.

