Reigniting kids' love of learning — without relying on tech
Research shows that Gen Z will be the first generation to score lower on standardized tests than their parents.
A number of educators argue that the arrival of technology in the classroom was the downfall. They say that the smartboards, laptops, and other technology geared at helping schools modernize and helping kids keep up has set students back.
What can reignite kids' love of learning? The leaders of the Rochester Education Foundation's Smile program say its hands-on learning experiences are boosting students' STEM skills and their passion for education — without relying exclusively on tech.
We discuss it with our guests.
In studio:
- Amy Stein, executive director of the Rochester Education Foundation
- Sean Coffey, Ed.D., executive director of science in the Department of Teaching and Learning at the Rochester City School District
- Ryan Clair, principal of Dr. David and Ruth Anderson Academy School No. 16 in the Rochester City School District
- Harmony Davis, 5th grade student at Dr. David and Ruth Anderson Academy School No. 16 in the Rochester City School District