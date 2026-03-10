12:00: Iranian Americans who oppose the war

1:00: Reigniting kids' love of learning — without relying on tech

Last week, we heard from Iranian Americans who are supporting the war in Iran. They are hoping the war leads to a new democratic government. While many in the Iranian diaspora oppose the theocratic regime in power, some don't trust the Trump administration to bring about meaningful change. We talk to Iranian Americans who oppose the military action. In studio:



Ghazal Dehghani, Iranian American

Shahin Monshipour, Iranian American

Then in our second hour, research shows that Gen Z will be the first generation to score lower on standardized tests than their parents. A number of educators argue that the arrival of technology in the classroom was the downfall. They say that the smartboards, laptops, and other technology geared at helping schools modernize and helping kids keep up has set students back. What can reignite kids' love of learning? The leaders of the Rochester Education Foundation's Smile program say its hands-on learning experiences are boosting students' STEM skills and their passion for education — without relying exclusively on tech. We discuss it with our guests. In studio:



Amy Stein, executive director of the Rochester Education Foundation

Sean Coffey, Ed.D., executive director of science in the Department of Teaching and Learning at the Rochester City School District

Ryan Clair, principal of Dr. David and Ruth Anderson Academy School No. 16 in the Rochester City School District

Harmony Davis, 5th grade student at Dr. David and Ruth Anderson Academy School No. 16 in the Rochester City School District

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.