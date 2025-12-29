© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

'Can this be recycled?': A guide to holiday (and year-round) recycling

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackGino FanelliJulie Williams
Published December 29, 2025 at 9:06 AM EST
A display showing examples of cups that can now be recycled in Monroe County.
A display showing examples of cups that can now be recycled in Monroe County.

12:00: 'Can this be recycled?': A guide to holiday (and year-round) recycling

1:00: Special rebroadcast -- Pediatricians respond to new guidance on vaccines

It's a question you may hear in your circles each year during the clean-up from the holiday season: "Can this be recycled?" From wrapping paper to Christmas trees to disposable cups, data shows Americans generate about 25% more waste around the holidays compared to the rest of the year. This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli sits down with recycling experts from Monroe County to answer your questions. We also explore what's new when it comes recycling efforts in the county. Our guests:

  • Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services
  • Nicole Fornof, waste diversion and education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Then in our second hour, we bring back one of the most popular conversations of the year. As NPR reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisors have recommended narrowing the hepatitis B immunization guidance for newborns. The result would be a rollback of a practice credited with dramatically lowering disease. But some states are already stepping in to issue guidance of their own to circumvent the process. It can be confusing for parents. We discuss it with pediatricians:

  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital Strong at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Justin Rosati, M.D., assistant professor of neurology in the child neurology division at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • David Topa, M.D., vice president of New York Chapter 1 of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and assistant medical director at RIT's Student Health Center

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.