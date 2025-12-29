12:00: 'Can this be recycled?': A guide to holiday (and year-round) recycling

1:00: Special rebroadcast -- Pediatricians respond to new guidance on vaccines

It's a question you may hear in your circles each year during the clean-up from the holiday season: "Can this be recycled?" From wrapping paper to Christmas trees to disposable cups, data shows Americans generate about 25% more waste around the holidays compared to the rest of the year. This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli sits down with recycling experts from Monroe County to answer your questions. We also explore what's new when it comes recycling efforts in the county. Our guests:



Mike Garland, director of the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Nicole Fornof, waste diversion and education coordinator for the Monroe County Department of Environmental Services

Then in our second hour, we bring back one of the most popular conversations of the year. As NPR reports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisors have recommended narrowing the hepatitis B immunization guidance for newborns. The result would be a rollback of a practice credited with dramatically lowering disease. But some states are already stepping in to issue guidance of their own to circumvent the process. It can be confusing for parents. We discuss it with pediatricians:

Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital Strong at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Justin Rosati, M.D., assistant professor of neurology in the child neurology division at the University of Rochester Medical Center

David Topa, M.D., vice president of New York Chapter 1 of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and assistant medical director at RIT's Student Health Center

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.