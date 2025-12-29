'Can this be recycled?': A guide to holiday (and year-round) recycling

John Schlia / WXXI News Gino Fanelli

It's a question you may hear in your circles each year during the clean-up from the holiday season: "Can this be recycled?"

From wrapping paper to Christmas trees to disposable cups, data shows Americans generate about 25% more waste around the holidays compared to the rest of the year.

This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli sits down with recycling experts from Monroe County to answer your questions. We also explore what's new when it comes recycling efforts in the county.

Our guests:

