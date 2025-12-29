© 2026 WXXI News
'Can this be recycled?': A guide to holiday (and year-round) recycling

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published December 29, 2025 at 2:52 PM EST
Nicole Fornof and Mike Garland with guest host Gino Fanelli on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, December 29, 2025
Gino Fanelli

It's a question you may hear in your circles each year during the clean-up from the holiday season: "Can this be recycled?"

From wrapping paper to Christmas trees to disposable cups, data shows Americans generate about 25% more waste around the holidays compared to the rest of the year.

This hour, guest host Gino Fanelli sits down with recycling experts from Monroe County to answer your questions. We also explore what's new when it comes recycling efforts in the county.

Our guests:

Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli is an investigative reporter who also covers City Hall. He joined the staff in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
