It’s here to stay, so how do we play nice with AI?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 30, 2025 at 9:04 AM EDT
12:00: It’s here to stay, so how do we play nice with AI?

1:00: The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is rolling into Rochester. What does it have to offer?

What questions do you have about the future of AI and how it could affect your life? An upcoming conference explores AI from a number of angles – from how it could impact jobs to what it can mean for the future of health care. As we’ve learned throughout different conversations on this program, what we think of AI can be nuanced. This hour, the founder of the upcoming Flower City AI conference helps us explore some of the good, the bad, and the ugly of artificial intelligence. Our guest:

  • Max Irwin, founder of Max.io and Flower City AI 

Then in our second hour, how can we help students learn empathy? The new Mobile Museum of Tolerance is a traveling classroom that uses immersive technology to help students confront hate. It will make its debut during an event next week, where organizers of a “state of hate” survey will share what they learned. We discuss how people in the region are experiencing hate, bias, and antisemitism, and what we can do to counter it. In studio:

  • Monica Gebell, executive director of the Levine Center to End Hate

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

