A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
​It’s here to stay, so how do we play nice with AI?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackElissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published October 30, 2025 at 2:34 PM EDT
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing a navy blazer over a light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a puffy navy vest over a blue plaid button-down shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Max Irwin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 30, 2025
WXXI News

What questions do you have about the future of AI and how it could affect your life? An upcoming conference explores AI from a number of angles – from how it could impact jobs to what it can mean for the future of health care.

As we’ve learned throughout different conversations on this program, what we think of AI can be nuanced.

This hour, the founder of the upcoming Flower City AI conference helps us explore some of the good, the bad, and the ugly of artificial intelligence.

Our guest:

