The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is rolling into Rochester. What does it have to offer?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published October 30, 2025 at 2:36 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a blue fleece pullover and a blue polo shirt; a woman at center has long brown hair and is wearing a white shirt with puffy sleeves; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a puffy navy vest over a blue plaid button-down shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Peter Stein and Monica Gebell with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, October 30, 2025
WXXI News

How can we help students learn empathy?

The new Mobile Museum of Tolerance is a traveling classroom that uses immersive technology to help students confront hate. It will make its debut during an event next week, where organizers of a “state of hate” survey will share what they learned.

We discuss how people in the region are experiencing hate, bias, and antisemitism, and what we can do to counter it.

In studio:

