Greece program aims to give dogs a break from shelter life

Greece Animal Services has launched a "Doggy Day Out" program where community members have a chance to take the shelters dogs on an outing, with no adoption required.

Participants will be able to take the pups for two hours and they can visit any dog-friendly place, such as parks or shops, or their own homes. Staff will match participants with a dog at the shelter and provide a harness, leash, water, and treats.

Shelters can be very stressful environments for many dogs. Greece officials said that getting them out for a little bit can help counter that stress, fear, anxiety, and frustration while providing them with exercise and socialization. It also helps them meet potential adopters. Lollypop Farm has a similar program, as do other shelters across the country.

Participants must be over 18 and complete a short agreement and liability waiver. More information is available by emailing GreeceAnimalServices@greeceny.gov and including "Doggie Day Out Inquiry" in the subject line.

Greece Animal Services is located at 500 Maiden Lane.