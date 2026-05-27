Sheriff's Office investigating Perinton homicide

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in the town of Perinton.

The office was called to respond to 7323 Pittsford Palmyra Road at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday for a man who appeared to be dead. When they arrived at the building, which has businesses and apartments, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound, Sgt. Brendan Hurley said during a briefing this morning.

The Sheriff's Office is withholding the person's identity pending notification of his family.

Hurley said investigators are tracking down several leads, adding that the office did not "have any evidence at this time to show that this was more than an isolated incident."