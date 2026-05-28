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Connections

The growth of women in farming

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published May 28, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
A large piece of green machinery plows a large field.
Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Couillard

12:00: The growth of women in farming

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Are you ready for augmented reality?

This year has been declared the International Year of the Woman Farmer, but farming remains one of the most male-dominated occupations in the nation. Some argue, though, that women were indeed the first agriculturalists, but over the years, institutional and social barriers like fair wages, the design of farm equipment and childcare have limited their contributions. But despite the inequities, a recent American Farmland Trust report shows that the number of women choosing farming as an occupation is expected to increase. On today's show, guest host Racquel Stephen will talk to three local female farmers to dissect these challenges and to answer the question: “What does the future of agriculture look like?” In studio:

  • Stephanie Castle, program manager for Senior Northeast Women for the Land Program, American Farmland Trust
  • Amanda M.S. Grisa, farmer and co-owner of Schenk Homestead Farm
  • Kyli Stevens, co-owner of Fire Creek Farms

Then in our second hour, we continue our week-long series of conversations about artificial intelligence, looking back at our favorite AI discussions from the last year. How much do you know about augmented reality (AR)? A new leader at the University of Rochester believes that in the future, the way that humans interact with computers on a daily basis will be through AR. Barry Silverstein is the former senior director and chief technology officer of optics and display in Meta’s Reality Labs. In that work, he helped create AR and virtual reality (VR) products used by millions of people. He’s now leading the University of Rochester’s Center for Extended Reality. We talk with him about the future of AR, VR, and AI and how he sees it all affecting our daily lives. Our guest:

  • Barry Silverstein, director of the Center for eXtended Reality and faculty member at the Institute of Optics at the University of Rochester, and former senior research director and chief technology officer of optics and display at Meta Reality Labs

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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