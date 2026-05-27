Great Lakes cruise line makes its first stop in Rochester

The American Patriot, a Great Lakes cruise ship en route to Lake Erie, has docked at the Port of Rochester.

The five-deck ship is the first cruise liner to land in Rochester since 2019.

Voyagers were greeted by Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony reenactors and taken on excursions around the city. Among the stops were the Susan B. Anthony House, the George Eastman House, and another boat trip on Riverie, the Genesee River tour boat stationed in Corn Hill.

“To see a ship and to have the Great Lakes American Cruise Line choose to bring a ship to Rochester is just really very, very exciting from a tourism standpoint,” said Rachel Pulvino of Visit Rochester. “The arrival of these ships, it represents new visitors coming into our community. They will be making an economic impact and experiencing the community while they're here.”

Launching this past Saturday from Oswego, the ship traveled north to the Thousand Islands before turning around in Ogdensburg. After leaving Rochester, the ship is planned to travel to Niagara Falls, connecting to Lake Erie through the Welland Canal before its final stop in Buffalo.

Operated by American Cruise Lines, the American Patriot is a brand-new ship constructed in 2025. The luxury liner hosts up to 130 guests, with tickets for the 9-day tour starting at $8,820. Its next scheduled voyage is set to launch on Friday.

Great Lakes cruises have becoming increasingly popular in recent years, with American Cruise Lines operating tours through places like Detroit and Milwaukee. But Rochester has been largely left out of the equation.

The city has worked over the past few years to dredge the port, making it more attractive for cruise ship operators to bring in their ships.

Pulvino said her hope is the American Patriot visits are a precursor for more people making use of the port.

“Hopefully, all this continues to build, and word will continue to spread, and hopefully, additional cruise operators will choose to bring their ships through,” Pulvino said.

The American Patriot is slated to take seven tours throughout the season. The schedule originally included five, but two more were added due to demand, according to Pulvino.

The city, American Cruise Lines, and Visit Rochester are planning a celebratory welcome event for the ship on its next visit to Rochester, slated for June 10.