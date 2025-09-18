12:00 Where have all the nuclear protesters gone?

1:00 Latin film series

In the 1980s, students practiced getting underneath their desks in the case of a nuclear attack. Protests routinely focused on the threat of nuclear war and the need for non-proliferation. Today, the concern about nuclear war is barely mentioned — even though a growing list of countries wants to join the nuclear club. Why is that? Our guests will discuss the change in public concern, and how they view the nuclear threat today.

Holly Adams, member of Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace and steering committee member of Peace Action New York State

Rev. James L Swarts, president of Veterans For Peace, Chapter 23, Rochester

Timmon Wallis, executive director of Nuclear Ban US, national coordinator of the Warheads to Windmills Coalition and author of "Nuclear Abolition: A Scenario"

Then in our second hour, we go to the movies with a discussion about the Presente Latin Film Series. The Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum will host the series for the next month. It's meant to be a celebration of Latin culture, history, and contributions to film. We'll talk about what films will be featured in the series; concerns about whitewashing Latinas in American film; allegations of whitewashing Latin horror films; and more.

Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions at the Dryden Theatre

Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, visual artist

Annette Ramos, executive director of the Rochester Latino Theatre Company

