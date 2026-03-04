© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

A call for Democrats to move to the middle

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 4, 2026 at 3:50 AM EST
A red, white, and blue donkey, symbolizing the Democratic party

12:00: A call for Democrats to move to the middle

1:00: Who will win — and who should win — at this year's Oscars?

Third Way — an organization that seeks to identify common ground across voting groups — has a warning for Democrats. The group has compiled a list of words and phrases that turn off independent voters. Third Way says Democrats need to move away from academic speak and focus on winning back the middle. Our guest:

  • Matt Bennett, executive vice president for public affairs for Third Way

Then in our second hour, it's our annual Oscars preview. How many of the best picture nominees did you see this year? Whether it was all of them or none of them, our panel brings you up to speed about what to expect from this year's ceremony. Our guests share their Oscar picks, and we invite you to share yours as well. In studio:

  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre
  • Johanna Lester, pop culture critic for CITY Magazine
  • Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions at The Dryden Theatre
  • Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, local cinephile and visual artist

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.