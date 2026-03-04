12:00: A call for Democrats to move to the middle

1:00: Who will win — and who should win — at this year's Oscars?

Third Way — an organization that seeks to identify common ground across voting groups — has a warning for Democrats. The group has compiled a list of words and phrases that turn off independent voters. Third Way says Democrats need to move away from academic speak and focus on winning back the middle. Our guest:



Matt Bennett, executive vice president for public affairs for Third Way

Then in our second hour, it's our annual Oscars preview. How many of the best picture nominees did you see this year? Whether it was all of them or none of them, our panel brings you up to speed about what to expect from this year's ceremony. Our guests share their Oscar picks, and we invite you to share yours as well. In studio:



Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre

Johanna Lester, pop culture critic for CITY Magazine

Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions at The Dryden Theatre

Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, local cinephile and visual artist

