Who will win — and who should win — at this year's Oscars?
It's our annual Oscars preview.
How many of the best picture nominees did you see this year? Whether it was all of them or none of them, our panel brings you up to speed about what to expect from this year's ceremony.
Our guests share their Oscar picks, and we invite you to share yours as well.
In studio:
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for The Little Theatre
- Johanna Lester, pop culture critic for CITY Magazine
- Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions at The Dryden Theatre at The George Eastman Museum
- Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, local cinephile and visual artist
For information about The Little Theatre's Oscar trivia and watch party, click here.
For information about The Dryden Theatre's Oscar preview panel, click here.