Who will win — and who should win — at this year's Oscars?

It's our annual Oscars preview.

How many of the best picture nominees did you see this year? Whether it was all of them or none of them, our panel brings you up to speed about what to expect from this year's ceremony.

Our guests share their Oscar picks, and we invite you to share yours as well.

In studio:



For information about The Little Theatre's Oscar trivia and watch party, click here.

For information about The Dryden Theatre's Oscar preview panel, click here.