Sheriff’s Office says homeowner was the victim in a fatal Perinton house fire

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:03 PM EST

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died Friday in a Perinton house fire as the homeowner, 75-year-old Vicki W. Paulson.

The office said deputies are still investigating the fire but at this time have found “no indication or evidence of foul play.”

Deputies responded to 2199 Whitney Road at 9:32 p.m. Friday for a structure fire and found the house fully engulfed in flames, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Crews extinguished the fire after several hours, and that’s when they found Paulson’s body, which was transported to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for official identification.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
