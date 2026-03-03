City orders closure of house where weekend shooting occurred

The city of Rochester has ordered the closure of a short-term rental property on Lake Avenue where two teens were shot over the weekend.

The shooting occurred late Saturday at 4302 Lake Ave., during a house party attended by more than 100 people. One of the injured teens “remains in guarded condition having sustained gunshot wounds to the head,” according to the city.

The owner of the two-family residence lives in Anaheim, California, and could not immediately be reached for comment.

The property last sold in 2022, records show.

In the order, Mayor Malik Evans states that the property has become “a nexus of gunfire and violence.” Effective immediately, the order states, the property can only be used by its current residents, if any exist, and no other person or guest is allowed. Police are authorized to “use any reasonable means” to enforce the order.

Evans issued the order Tuesday afternoon, citing emergency powers under a Gun Violence Emergency proclamation that has been kept in place since July 2022. The property had been listed on a popular short-term rental site with a restriction that “onsite parties or group events are strictly prohibited.” That listing appeared to have been removed as of Tuesday evening.