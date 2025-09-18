© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Where have all the nuclear protesters gone?

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 18, 2025 at 3:29 PM EDT
Three people wearing glasses and headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long red hair and is wearing an army green sweater over an orange shirt; a bald man at center has a grey beard and is wearing a light grey button-down shirt with a white clerical collar; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a white button-down shirt, white and blue plaid tie and jeans.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Holly Adams and James L Swarts with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 18, 2025
WXXI News

In the 1980s, students practiced getting underneath their desks in the case of a nuclear attack. Protests routinely focused on the threat of nuclear war and the need for non-proliferation.

Today, the concern about nuclear war is barely mentioned — even though a growing list of countries wants to join the nuclear club.

Why is that? Our guests will discuss the change in public concern, and how they view the nuclear threat today.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
