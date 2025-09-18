Where have all the nuclear protesters gone?

WXXI News

In the 1980s, students practiced getting underneath their desks in the case of a nuclear attack. Protests routinely focused on the threat of nuclear war and the need for non-proliferation.

Today, the concern about nuclear war is barely mentioned — even though a growing list of countries wants to join the nuclear club.

Why is that? Our guests will discuss the change in public concern, and how they view the nuclear threat today.

Our guests:

