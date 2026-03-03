New leadership in Brighton

WXXI News

Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle wanted to serve one more term, but he got challenged by a member of his own party — Brighton Town Councilman Nate Salzman.

It set up a tense designation battle, which Salzman won by a slim margin.

Now, Moehle is stepping aside to allow for new leadership. But some told Salzman he was running too soon and should have waited his turn.

We discuss his decision to take on an established Democrat and the difficult designation that ensued.

In studio: