© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

New leadership in Brighton

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:58 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short dark hair and is wearing a grey sweater; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a plaid button-down shirt.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Nate Salzman with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 3, 2026
WXXI News

Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle wanted to serve one more term, but he got challenged by a member of his own party — Brighton Town Councilman Nate Salzman.

It set up a tense designation battle, which Salzman won by a slim margin.

Now, Moehle is stepping aside to allow for new leadership. But some told Salzman he was running too soon and should have waited his turn.

We discuss his decision to take on an established Democrat and the difficult designation that ensued.

In studio:

Tags
Connections Monroe County elections 2026
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams