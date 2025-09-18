© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Latin film series

By Evan Dawson,
Elissa OrlandoJulie Williams
Published September 18, 2025 at 4:06 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing eyeglasses sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has shoulder-length dark hair and is wearing a beige blazer; a man front right has short grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing a denim button-down shirt, light blue shirt, black pants and black shoes; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing headphones, a white button-down shirt, plaid tie, jeans and sneakers; a woman back left has long brown hair and is wearing a black and white polka dot top; a man back right has short grey hair and a grey beard and is wearing a white button-down shirt.
(foreground) Annette Ramos and Jason Barber, (background) Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane and Jared Case with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, September 18, 2025
We go to the movies with a discussion about the Presente Latin Film Series.

The Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum will host the series for the next month. It's meant to be a celebration of Latin culture, history, and contributions to film.

We'll talk about what films will be featured in the series; concerns about whitewashing Latinas in American film; allegations of whitewashing Latin horror films; and more.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for “Connections with Evan Dawson.” She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
