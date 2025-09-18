Latin film series
We go to the movies with a discussion about the Presente Latin Film Series.
The Dryden Theatre at the George Eastman Museum will host the series for the next month. It's meant to be a celebration of Latin culture, history, and contributions to film.
We'll talk about what films will be featured in the series; concerns about whitewashing Latinas in American film; allegations of whitewashing Latin horror films; and more.
In studio:
- Jason Barber, co-founder of the Presente Latin Film Series
- Jared Case, curator of film exhibitions at the Dryden Theatre
- Cielo Ornelas MacFarlane, visual artist
- Annette Ramos, executive director of the Rochester Latino Theatre Company