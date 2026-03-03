© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

CITY Magazine celebrates family

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:14 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long red hair and is wearing glasses and a brown plaid button-down shirt; a woman front right has long dark hair with purple streaks and is wearing a black puffy vest, white shirt, denim button-down shirt, light blue jeans and sneakers; a man back left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a dark blue button-down shirt and light blue t-shirt; a man back right has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing a green button-down shirt over a grey t-shirt; a man at center has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a plaid button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
1 of 6  — (foreground) Leah Stacy and Flo Cardella, (background) Patrick Hosken and Ryan Williamson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Flo Cardella, (background) Patrick Hosken and Ryan Williamson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
Five people holding a large white magazine sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has long red hair and is wearing headphones, glasses and a brown plaid button-down shirt; a young woman front right has long dark hair and is wearing a black sweater, light blue jeans and brown boots; a man back left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses and a blue button-down shirt; a man back right has short brown hair, a brown beard and is wearing headphones around his neck, a dark green button-down shirt and a grey t-shirt; a man at center has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a plaid button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
2 of 6  — (foreground) Leah Stacy and Meili Shepard, (background) Patrick Hosken and Ryan Williamson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Meili Shepard, (background) Patrick Hosken and Ryan Williamson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
The front cover of CITY Magazine features a drawing of many buildings. The cover is white with the name of the magazine displayed in many colors.
3 of 6  — CN_MARCH_2026_Cover
Cover of CITY Magazine's March 2026 issue
Jacob Walsh / CITY Magazine
Four laughing people stand and sit next to each other in front of a brick wall featuring many picture frames and a window with billowing drapes; a man far left has short dark hair, a dark mustache and is wearing a blue long-sleeved t-shirt and jeans and holding a drink; a woman near left has long blonde hair and is wearing a grey sweater, grey shirt and jeans; a man near right with dark hair and a dark beard sits in a chair wearing a blue sweater, jeans and boots; a woman far right with long blonde hair sits in a chair wearing a white sweater, jeans and brown sneakers.
4 of 6  — Chris Ziogas, Ava Cavatassi, Demetrio Cavatassi and Mia Cavatassi
Chris Ziogas, Ava Cavatassi, Demetrio Cavatassi and Mia Cavatassi
Mike Martinez / CITY Magazine
Two women sit side-by-side holding copies of a colorful book.
5 of 6  — Patricia Roesch and Joanne Andrews
Patricia Roesch and Joanne Andrews
Jacob Walsh / CITY Magazine
Two women stand on either size of a life-size cardboard cutout of a green and yellow dragon.
6 of 6  — Joanne Andrews and Patricia Roesch with the titular dragon from their magazines
Joanne Andrews and Patricia Roesch with the titular dragon from their books
Jacob Walsh / CITY Magazine

A look at family — from family roots, family recipes, and family businesses to chosen families and more.

We're joined by the team at CITY Magazine to explore "The Family Issue."

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams