CITY Magazine celebrates family
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Flo Cardella, (background) Patrick Hosken and Ryan Williamson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
(foreground) Leah Stacy and Meili Shepard, (background) Patrick Hosken and Ryan Williamson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Julie Williams / WXXI News
3 of 6 — CN_MARCH_2026_Cover
Cover of CITY Magazine's March 2026 issue
Jacob Walsh / CITY Magazine
4 of 6 — Chris Ziogas, Ava Cavatassi, Demetrio Cavatassi and Mia Cavatassi
Chris Ziogas, Ava Cavatassi, Demetrio Cavatassi and Mia Cavatassi
Mike Martinez / CITY Magazine
5 of 6 — Patricia Roesch and Joanne Andrews
Patricia Roesch and Joanne Andrews
Jacob Walsh / CITY Magazine
Joanne Andrews and Patricia Roesch with the titular dragon from their books
Jacob Walsh / CITY Magazine
A look at family — from family roots, family recipes, and family businesses to chosen families and more.
We're joined by the team at CITY Magazine to explore "The Family Issue."
Our guests:
- Leah Stacy, editor-in-chief of CITY Magazine
- Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine
- Ryan Williamson, executive director of CITY Magazine and director of digital products for WXXI Public Media
- Flo Cardella, contributor to CITY Magazine
- Chris Ziogas, partner with Sagra Italia, Tapas 177, and Event 180
- Ava Bliss, director of events and marketing for Sagra Italia, Tapas 177, and Event 180
- Meili Shepard, contributor to CITY Magazine
- Patricia Roesch, editor of "Magic Dragon"
- Joanne Andrews, art director of "Magic Dragon"