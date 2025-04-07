© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Trump promises tariffs are here to stay

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 7, 2025 at 1:50 AM EDT
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.
christingasner/Christin Lola
/
stock.adobe.com
A red, white and blue American Flag is blowing in the wind in front of a cloudy blue sky.

12:00: Trump promises tariffs are here to stay

1:00: Weekend protests rally support for opposition to Trump administration policies

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that last week's market dive is an aberration, and there's no reason to expect a recession is coming. But the reality is that U.S. stocks are coming off one of the worst weeks in market history, and the president is determined to press forward with tariffs. The White House says the tariffs might inspire some temporary pain while sparking a manufacturing Renaissance. Our guests discuss it:

  • Amit Batabyal, Ph.D., distinguished professor and the Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at RIT
  • George Conboy, chairman of Brighton Securities

Then in our second hour, "Hands Off" protest organizers expected maybe a thousand people in Rochester; they got more than 3,000. In the Finger Lakes, roadside rallies expected to draw a dozen, attracted hundreds. The nation's capital saw an estimated 30,000 demonstrators — triple the expected turnout. But even some of the demonstrators disagreed on what the purpose was: galvanize a movement? Attract Trump voters? Persuade fence sitters? Our guests attended the local events this weekend and discuss them.

  • Connor Jane O'Brien, organizer for the Rochester "Hands Off" rally
  • Scott Fearing, board member for Rainbow Seniors ROC
  • Don Thompson, defense attorney
  • Additional guest TBA

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.