12:00: Trump promises tariffs are here to stay

1:00: Weekend protests rally support for opposition to Trump administration policies

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that last week's market dive is an aberration, and there's no reason to expect a recession is coming. But the reality is that U.S. stocks are coming off one of the worst weeks in market history, and the president is determined to press forward with tariffs. The White House says the tariffs might inspire some temporary pain while sparking a manufacturing Renaissance. Our guests discuss it:



Amit Batabyal, Ph.D., distinguished professor and the Arthur J. Gosnell Professor of Economics at RIT

George Conboy, chairman of Brighton Securities

Then in our second hour, "Hands Off" protest organizers expected maybe a thousand people in Rochester; they got more than 3,000. In the Finger Lakes, roadside rallies expected to draw a dozen, attracted hundreds. The nation's capital saw an estimated 30,000 demonstrators — triple the expected turnout. But even some of the demonstrators disagreed on what the purpose was: galvanize a movement? Attract Trump voters? Persuade fence sitters? Our guests attended the local events this weekend and discuss them.



Connor Jane O'Brien, organizer for the Rochester "Hands Off" rally

Scott Fearing, board member for Rainbow Seniors ROC

Don Thompson, defense attorney

Additional guest TBA

*Note: "Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.