Connections

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on city government's response to federal executive orders

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published February 10, 2025 at 12:04 AM EST
12:00: Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on city government's response to federal executive orders

1:00: Judges respond to new bail and arraignment plan

Mayor Malik Evans joins us to discuss how he sees the actions of the new Trump administration, which has promised aggressive deportations nationwide. The mayor explains how Rochester is approaching this issue, along with other issues related to the new direction from the White House. We also examine the decline in gun violence in the city. In studio:

  • Rochester Mayor Malik Evans 

Then in our second hour, ever since the passage of bail reform, lawmakers and police have debated its merits. Our guests discuss Monroe County's new Centralized Arraignment Plan, which could have serious implications. The new plan takes effect at the end of March. We talk with retired judges about how it will work, who is affected, and more. Our guests:

  • Hon. Joseph D. Valentino, New York State Supreme Court Justice (ret.)
  • Hon. Richard A. Dollinger, New York Court of Claims Judge (ret.)
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
