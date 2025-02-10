Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on city government's response to federal executive orders

WXXI News

Mayor Malik Evans joins us to discuss how he sees the actions of the new Trump administration, which has promised aggressive deportations nationwide.

The mayor explains how Rochester is approaching this issue, along with other issues related to the new direction from the White House.

We also examine the decline in gun violence in the city.

*Note: To access the webinar, "Rochester’s water: The key to health and a vital economy," click here. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 5: 30 p.m.