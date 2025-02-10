© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans on city government's response to federal executive orders

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 10, 2025 at 3:44 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short black hair and is wearing a blue suit, white button-down shirt, and yellow tie; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a dark grey button-down shirt and light grey tie.
Mari Tsuchiya
/
WXXI News
Malik Evans on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 10, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Mayor Malik Evans joins us to discuss how he sees the actions of the new Trump administration, which has promised aggressive deportations nationwide.

The mayor explains how Rochester is approaching this issue, along with other issues related to the new direction from the White House.

We also examine the decline in gun violence in the city.

In studio:

*Note: To access the webinar, "Rochester’s water: The key to health and a vital economy," click here. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 5: 30 p.m.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams